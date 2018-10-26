Experts Say Three Is The Most Stressful Number Of Children That Parents Can Have

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you start having kids, you may feel the urge to have another and another, until one day you’re sat wondering how you ended up having to buy an eight-seater car. Alternatively, you may just be happy with one or two and feel no need to have any more; it’s totally up to you. But if you’re planning on having exactly three children, it’s worth bearing in mind that you may be in for a super-stressful time – even more so than parents who have four or more, according to experts.

No matter how many kids you have, juggling all the various ins and outs of family life is undeniably hectic. Trying to stay on top of the housework, manage a career and make sure the kids are well-fed and looked after can be a real struggle for many – and with good reason. But most parents would also tell you that it’s well worth it.

ADVERTISEMENT

And you’d be forgiven for thinking that the anxiety incurred by kids will only increase as you have more. But according to one study, that’s not actually the case. While parents do become more stressed when they have their second and third child, that’s as bad as it gets. By the time a fourth comes along, in fact, stress levels apparently go down.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT