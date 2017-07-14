This Family Adopted An Orphan Who Was Close To Death. 5 Years On, Her Transformation Is Stunning

By Andrea Marchiano
July 14, 2017
Image: via Adeye Salem / Facebook/Adéye Salem
Hasya Salem didn’t have much time left. At 14 years old, the only thing this teenager had ever seen was the inside of a Bulgarian hospital. She was an orphan, and a very sick one at that.

Image: via Adeye Salem
Hasya weighed only 14 pounds. And so her weak little body lay in a crib, the same protective bed given to babies a fraction of her age. In fact, the young teen had spent all of her 14 years enclosed and unmoved in that very piece of baby furniture.

Image: via Adeye Salem
Hasya had cerebral palsy and she was blind. Moreover, the care she received in Bulgaria was extremely poor and neglectful. And so she wouldn’t survive much longer without someone hearing of her struggle.

