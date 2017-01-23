ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012, Marc Hadden from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was working as a firefighter. He and his wife Beth were proud parents to two sons, Parker and Will.

The couple really wanted a third baby, but they had been told by doctors that they wouldn’t be able to have another. However, the Haddens had another plan to complete their family.

“Ever since we had the boys, we knew that we wanted more children,” Beth told South Carolina-based news channel WMBF in 2012. “But I was pre-term with them so we knew that it wasn’t possible to have any more babies.”

