ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via YouTube/Heather Biance / Facebook/Marc Hadden

In 2012, Marc Hadden from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was working as a firefighter. He and his wife Beth were proud parents to two sons, Parker and Will.

Image: YouTube/Heather Biance

The couple really wanted a third baby, but they had been told by doctors that they wouldn’t be able to have another. However, the Haddens had another plan to complete their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Heather Biance

“Ever since we had the boys, we knew that we wanted more children,” Beth told South Carolina-based news channel WMBF in 2012. “But I was pre-term with them so we knew that it wasn’t possible to have any more babies.”

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT