This Five-Year-Old Girl Was Scalped By A Go-Kart, And Now Her Parents Are Warning Others

When Lani Use and her family attended a party, they didn’t expect it would end in horror. However, that’s exactly what happened when a terrible accident swept up Lani during an apparently safe activity. The little girl was playing on a motorized go-kart mere feet away from her parents when things went awry.

A loud noise and cries suddenly split the pleasant atmosphere as Lani’s enjoyment turned to pain, then terror. And her parents were equally distraught when they saw what had happened to their daughter in just seconds. The accident left Lani bleeding on the go-kart with serious injuries requiring a frantic race to the hospital.

The go-kart that entertained Lani so much had literally scalped her and resulted in skull fractures. Now her parents are hoping others will learn from their traumatic experience to avoid suffering in the same way. But what could have happened on a child’s go-kart to lead to a five-year-old girl’s surgery?

