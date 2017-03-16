This Foster Child Is Taken From An Abusive Home, And It’s Just The Start Of Her Heartbreaking Tale

When the cops arrived at the door, Zoe knew that her family would finally be saved from her abusive father. However, she also understood that everything she knew was about to be taken away from her. And she had no idea how she was going to cope with the change.
Zoe is a little girl who lived with her mother, brother and father. However, her mom was in an abusive relationship with her dad. Sometimes fueled by drink, he would be prone to angry outbursts. In addition, Zoe and her baby brother could often hear him shouting.
Sadly, Zoe had grown used to the domestic abuse that would take place in her family home. Even when her father would push her mom around. “When someone hurts you so bad, it stops hurting at all,” she explained in a heartbreaking film documenting her plight.
