A Foster Mom Cried When Her Boy Interrupted A Judge To Say How He Really Felt About His Family

On August 13, 2018, Sara Cozad sat before a judge with her husband and her two foster children by her side. They were there to finalize the adoption process, so if things went well, the foster mom would legally become the boys’ mother. But then her eldest boy, Dayshawn, decided to speak right in the middle of the court proceedings. And what he had to say sent Cozad into floods of tears.

That day in court had been a long time coming for the 26-year-old. Yet even from a young age she’d known that she wanted to be a foster mom. In fact, seven previously, when she first encountered her soon-to-be spouse, Stuart Shank, she told him as much within moments of meeting him.

“I was impressed with how [Shank] rolled with it,” Cozad told Good Morning America in September 2018. Perhaps inevitably, then, the pair tied the knot in 2014, just a few short years after their first date. And almost as soon as they returned from their honeymoon, the couple set about becoming foster parents.

