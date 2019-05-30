When This Foster Mom Adopted A Child In Need, The Judge’s Words Brought Her To Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

April Carter had been through heartbreak after heartbreak on her road to becoming a mother. After all, she lost one unexpected pregnancy to a rare genetic disorder. And her first foster baby didn’t stay in her care for long. So, she certainly felt some trepidation when it came time to try and adopt her foster daughter Chloe.

Chloe joined April and her husband Justin and they took care to bond with and love Chloe like a daughter. But still, they needed it to be made official so they could look after her forever. All they needed was a judge’s approval to make that dream come to fruition.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the couple sat before Judge Natalie T. Chase on Valentine’s Day of 2019, awaiting her verdict. Judge Chase swiftly came back with her verdict on the matter. Her short explanation for her decision – and Justin’s heartfelt response to what the judge had ruled – moved his already emotional wife to tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT