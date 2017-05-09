4 Years After Mom Gave Birth To Twin Girls, Their Faces Look Nothing Alike

ADVERTISEMENT

The day one mother welcomed her twin daughters was one of the best days of her life. However, when a midwife handed her babies over, she couldn't believe how they looked. Now, four years down the line, many people refuse to believe the girls are twins at all.

Michelle Zahniser is based in Brookfield, Ohio. In 2011 she and her partner Cruz Torres were already the proud parents of one boy and one girl. And from glancing at Zahniser’s Facebook page, it was clear to see that her kids were her world.

Zahniser worked as a waitress at Denny’s. Meanwhile, Torres worked at a gift store. However, once their shifts were over, they both enjoyed hanging out as a family with their two kids.

