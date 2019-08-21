When This Gay Couple Adopted Six Foster Siblings, The Emotional Moment Left The Courtroom In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

After almost five tired years of foster care, six young siblings await their fate in a family court room. The youngest is just seven, the oldest 14, and it’s fair to say all six have had a tough time. Indeed, the three brothers and three sisters were reportedly neglected and even abused by their original family. But also in court today are gay couple Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean. And all eight of them are about to learn something which will change their lives forever.

Now Rob and Steve have been an item for almost two decades. In 2006, they had a commitment ceremony, and once same-sex marriage became legal, they got married in 2013. And over the course of their relationship, they also brought up two kids, Steve’s sons Parker and Noah. But after those boys became adults, the pair realized they had more to give.

So the Anderson-McLeans decided to adopt. In 2019 Steve told broadcaster TODAY, “We always knew that we wanted to continue being parents. We always felt very strongly with the amount of kids in foster care that that was really the right avenue for us.” Starting out, the couple planned to adopt “probably two or three” children. But it wasn’t that straight forward.

