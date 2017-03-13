This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed

By Francesca Lynagh
March 13, 2017
Image: via TheDoctorsTV
In 2009 Kristen Williams was living in Cincinnati, Ohio, working as a high-school teacher. She didn’t have a partner but was keen to become a mom one day. There seemed to be only one option for her.

So she began seriously thinking about adoption as a way of having a family of her own. Williams turned her attention to international adoption. And after carrying out some thorough research, she then narrowed her search down to Nepal.

But it wasn’t smooth sailing for Williams. She had forked out $28,000 on the adoption process, but then in 2010, disaster struck. In fact, the United States banned all adoptions originating in Nepal.

