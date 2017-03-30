This Girl’s Mom Never Told The Dad She Was Pregnant. But 45 Years On She Got A Stunning Email

ADVERTISEMENT

After 45 years and two long months of searching, Vikki Michèle was no closer to finding her biological father. So when she left a message on an answering machine, she never thought anything of it. But the very next day she received an email that would change her life forever.

Michèle was born in Canberra, Australia in the early 1970s. She was raised there, living with her mom and dad. However, deep down, she always felt that there was something that was missing from her world.

Nevertheless, life continued as normal for Michèle. By the time she reached her forties, she was a mom of seven. Moreover, she had moved to the other side of the globe and lived in British Columbia in Canada.

