Plenty of girls approaching their sweet 16th birthday throw themselves into planning a party involving fancy dresses and styled hair. But not everyone has such elaborate “coming of age” celebrations. For some, it’s the sentimental birthday gifts from family members that mean the most.
One girl from Keller, Texas, had a sweet 16th birthday like no other. Lauren Blank’s birthday was in March 2017, and it will likely be a day that she’ll remember forever. That’s because she received something from her grandad that made her heart melt.
Not only that, but the internet couldn’t get enough of the story either, proving just how special the birthday gift really was. The best part is that she never even saw it coming. In fact, her grandad had been planning the special moment for years.
-
A Man Won A Storage Unit At Auction – And Inside Lay The Secret Journals Of A Famous Death Rower
-
When A Man Saw This Otter By A Roadside, He Swiftly Pulled Over But Got The Fright Of His Life
-
When A Man Found This Giant Water Bubble In His Garden, He Jumped On It To Pop It Like A Zit
-
When Grandpa Gave Her Some Notebooks For Her 16th Birthday, She Found A Decade-Old Secret Inside
-
A Teen Mom’s Dad Wouldn’t Let Her Keep Her Baby – But Five Decades Later They Were Matched Online
-
This Actress Leapt To Her Death From The Hollywood Sign – And People Say She Still Haunts The Hills
-
A Neighbor Found This Elderly Woman Living In Her Car, And One Look Inside Her Home Revealed Why
-
When This 21-Year-Old Took This Selfie, Little Did She Know That Her World Was About To Collapse
-
Rescuers Found This Abandoned Kitten Wasting Away. Then They Realized Her Face Was Changing
-
A Couple Gave This Stray Cat A Home But Then Found Out She Was Hiding A Secret
-
When These Chimpanzees Saw Their Strange-Looking Brother, How They Treated Him Is Eye-Opening
-
This Guy Returned Early From Traveling To Surprise His Dad. But His Father Didn’t Even Recognize Him