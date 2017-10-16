When Grandpa Gave Her Some Notebooks For Her 16th Birthday, She Found A Decade-Old Secret Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Plenty of girls approaching their sweet 16th birthday throw themselves into planning a party involving fancy dresses and styled hair. But not everyone has such elaborate “coming of age” celebrations. For some, it’s the sentimental birthday gifts from family members that mean the most.

One girl from Keller, Texas, had a sweet 16th birthday like no other. Lauren Blank’s birthday was in March 2017, and it will likely be a day that she’ll remember forever. That’s because she received something from her grandad that made her heart melt.

Not only that, but the internet couldn’t get enough of the story either, proving just how special the birthday gift really was. The best part is that she never even saw it coming. In fact, her grandad had been planning the special moment for years.

