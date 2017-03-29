After A Grieving Mom Found A Heartless Note On Her Daughter’s Memorial, A Man Pulled Over In His Car

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen-year-old Emily Skrabacz was a much-loved daughter from Nashville, Tennessee. Tragically, her life was cut short in October 2015, when she was involved in a head-on collision with a drunk driver.

“He veered into her lane and struck her and instantly killed her,” her tearful mother, Catherine, later told WSMV News. And Emily’s devastated family have regularly visited the crash site ever since as a way to remember her.

This ritual started the day after Emily’s funeral. Her mom went to that particular spot on the side of the road and laid down a bouquet of flowers. Meanwhile, some of Emily’s friends added a small cross and some trinkets to the tribute.

