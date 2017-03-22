After This Guy Had Got A Vasectomy, He Gave His Wife A Card With Some Astonishing News

ADVERTISEMENT

People say that surprises come in all shapes and sizes. So, when her husband left her a card and some flowers, Rachel Brummel had no idea what was in store. Then, when she read her husband’s astonishing news, she got the biggest shock she could have ever imagined.

Tim Brummel and his wife Rachel reside in Canton, Georgia. In 2016 the couple were parents to three young boys, Jackson, Sawyer and Wyatt. And, although they did want to expand their family, the couple had decided against having more children of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the Brummels hoped that one day they would be able to adopt. So, to prevent any accidental pregnancies, they decided Tim should have a vasectomy. Consequently, back in December 2015, Tim traveled to a clinic in Florida to have the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT