20 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared In A Cornfield, A Search Volunteer Spotted Some Limbs

It was just a normal Saturday for one Wisconsin family, but then one of the most terrifying things possible happened to them. Their three-year-old son was playing in their backyard, but at some point during the afternoon he wandered off.
While his mother was gardening close by, little Dyton Logalbo left the safety of his backyard. Just beyond the family home was a huge cornfield with thick stalks. Dyton’s mom managed to catch a glimpse of him, just as her son entered the field.
She followed him into the field, calling out his name. But, after searching for him among the stalks for a while, panic quickly set in. Her beloved son was missing.
