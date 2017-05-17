20 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared In A Cornfield, A Search Volunteer Spotted Some Limbs

By Francesca Lynagh
May 17, 2017
Image: Facebook/Langlade County Sheriff's Office / via InsideEdition
It was just a normal Saturday for one Wisconsin family, but then one of the most terrifying things possible happened to them. Their three-year-old son was playing in their backyard, but at some point during the afternoon he wandered off.

Image: Facebook/Langlade County Sheriff's Office
While his mother was gardening close by, little Dyton Logalbo left the safety of his backyard. Just beyond the family home was a huge cornfield with thick stalks. Dyton’s mom managed to catch a glimpse of him, just as her son entered the field.

Image: Facebook/Langlade County Sheriff's Office
She followed him into the field, calling out his name. But, after searching for him among the stalks for a while, panic quickly set in. Her beloved son was missing.

