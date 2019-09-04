For many of us, starting a family is one of the biggest ambitions we can have as we get older. Indeed, countless people will attest that there are few things more rewarding. Gary Mencl would’ve been among them, as he and his wife Angela had a young clan of their own. And they had no idea how quickly their dreams of a happy family life could be shattered.
A Mom Shared How Her Life Was Torn To Pieces The Day Her Husband Said He Didn’t Feel Right
Residents of North Bend, Oregon, Gary and Angela were the proud parents of four children named Alex, Taylor, Jaylee and Landon. But in the years before that, though, the dad had been very much focused on his education. During that period, he had seemed to have a firm grasp on what he wanted to do in the future.