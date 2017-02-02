20 Insane Things That Doctors Used To Tell Pregnant Women That Are Not Okay Today

Medicine as we know it had a rocky beginning, as doctors tried to combine traditional healing practices with new, scientific developments. This especially affected pregnant women, where old wives’ tales got mixed up with wacky advice from doctors. These 20 child-bearing tips from the past will make you squirm, even if you’ve never been pregnant.
1. Avoid sunlight
Perhaps it was once believed that women, like vampires, would fry up in the rays of the sun? In fact, that’s not far off from the truth. During the Victorian era expectant mothers were told going outside in the sun would “cook” their unborn child. Meanwhile, today, while mums-to-be are told not to sunbathe due to exposure to UV rays, being in a little sun is not a problem.
2. Try bloodletting
You’ve probably heard the stories of the weird and wonderful techniques our ancestors applied to illnesses, things such as bloodletting. This ancient method involved bleeding off a sick patient to relieve them of their symptoms. However, it was even used on pregnant women, in the belief that it would help mitigate morning sickness. Can’t see that happening these days.
