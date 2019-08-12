Jimmy Kimmel Tested Dads’ Knowledge Of Their Kids, And The Shocking Video Will Leave You Crying

ADVERTISEMENT

The job of a parent can be as rewarding as it is demanding. Moms and dads usually form intense bonds with their offspring in their formative years. With that in mind, one TV show decided an impromptu quiz would be a great way to test just how close fathers were to their children in June 2019. The results surprised everyone.

Throughout the year, we celebrate a number of different holidays and special occasions with our loved ones. Indeed, from the Fourth of July to Christmas Day, these events bring families together across America. And once a year, parents have respective days that commemorate their hard work. It was Father’s Day that inspired this particular paternal quiz.

Mother’s Day is held in May each year, while Father’s Day follows a few weeks later in June. These special days allow children to honor their parents’ efforts over the last year, usually marking the occasion with a card and a gift. With that in mind, Jimmy Kimmel Live! put together an interesting plan ahead of the latter celebration in 2019.

