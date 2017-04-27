When This Little Boy Found The Piece To A Map, It Led Him On An Awesome Hunt For Buried Treasure

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many remarkable journeys, this boy’s adventure began with a chance discovery: he stumbled upon what appeared to be a section of a map. And little did he know he was about to embark on an epic treasure hunt. What’s more, it was be one that would lead to a stunning prize.

His journey took place in April 2017. And the boy’s dad, who goes by the online name of “thiswayandthatway,” documented its entire unfolding on the image-sharing website imgur. One day, when the boy grows up, he’ll be able to look back and know how lucky he was.

As well as a strange map, the boy had also found a spiral-shaped object and two scraps of paper. One of them was etched with the instructions, “FIND THE WORDS.” The other, meanwhile, was daubed with weird symbols. But when the boy’s dad folded it up, the symbols formed a message…

