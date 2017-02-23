When This Little Girl Called A Lonely Man “Old” At The Store, Her Mom Was Stunned By His Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids can often get their parents into trouble. Thanks to their innocence, they sometimes say the most awkward things. So, when one little girl called a lonely widower “old” in public, her mom was mortified. However, his reaction astounded her.

Tara Wood and her husband Garrett lived in Augusta, Georgia. Tara worked as a freelance writer and stayed at home to look after the couple’s children. Together, they had seven kids – five daughters and two sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a writer, Tara often shared stories about her family with readers. And, like many proud parents, she also posted about her loved ones on social media. Furthermore, many of her tales featured her second youngest girl Norah.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT