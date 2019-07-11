An Older Man Stopped This Mom Of Four In A Store – And Didn’t Hold Back About Her Parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s November 2018 and Leanne Willen has popped to the store to top up her supply of groceries. So into the shopping cart Willen piles a selection of breakfast waffles, tins of vegetables, a carton of milk and other assorted goods. The mom of four also places a couple of her children in the trolley, for safekeeping. Then, unsolicited, an elderly man walks directly up to her and speaks his mind. And after listening to the senior say his piece, Willen is left fighting back tears.

In fact, this was actually the second time the older man had spoken to Willen and her children that day. Earlier, you see, he had approached the young family and told the mom that her kids were sweet. The man had even had a short chat with them before carrying on with his day.

So when the senior sought them out again soon afterwards in the store, Willen might have wondered just what she was in for. The mother could even have been expecting the worst as the older man spoke his first sentence. After all, Willen wrote on Facebook in November 2018, he began, “I want to tell you something.” And really, the man could have gone anywhere from there.

