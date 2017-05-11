This Man Has 39 Wives, 94 Children And 33 Grandkids – And They All Live Under The Same Roof

By Annie Price
May 11, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Barcroft TV

One man in India is the head of a particularly notable family. Because with 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren, his is supposedly the biggest brood in the world. Moreover, amazingly they all live under the one roof.

Image: YouTube/60Minutes9

Ziona was born in 1945 in the village of Baktawng in the northeast of India. However, his upbringing was far from typical. That’s because his father was the founder of the Christian sect called “Chana Pawl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Khuma Tochhawng

Established in 1942, today Chana Pawl boasts around 2,000 followers, who all live in the village of Baktawng Tlangnuam. By all accounts, its members are renowned for the quality of their craftsmanship. However, they are perhaps more famous for their belief in polygamy.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT