This Man Has 39 Wives, 94 Children And 33 Grandkids – And They All Live Under The Same Roof

One man in India is the head of a particularly notable family. Because with 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren, his is supposedly the biggest brood in the world. Moreover, amazingly they all live under the one roof.

Ziona was born in 1945 in the village of Baktawng in the northeast of India. However, his upbringing was far from typical. That’s because his father was the founder of the Christian sect called “Chana Pawl.”

Established in 1942, today Chana Pawl boasts around 2,000 followers, who all live in the village of Baktawng Tlangnuam. By all accounts, its members are renowned for the quality of their craftsmanship. However, they are perhaps more famous for their belief in polygamy.

