Minutes After Mom’s Baby Was Born By C-Section, She Took Some Photos That Swept The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

When this new mom welcomed her daughter into the world in December 2016, she couldn’t contain her joy. Wanting to preserve the moment, she did what any social media-savvy woman in the 21st century would do: she got a selfie. Some three months later, the resulting picture would send the internet into a frenzy.

For the next six months, De Mari would post regular updates about her pregnancy. She would post from the beach, by the pool, in New York, Los Angeles, Hawaii and closer to home – all while proudly showing off her growing baby bump. But she never seemed to lose her sense of glamorous yet casual style.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then, on December 9, 2016, De Mari and her husband welcomed their first child, Carmel, into the world. After a C-section delivery, any new mom could surely be forgiven for not wanting a camera near them. But for De Mais, it was different.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT