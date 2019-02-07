This Mom Decided To Adopt A Baby Girl. Then She Discovered The Child Was Related To Her Son

ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, parenthood can be the most rewarding experience of their life. Katie Page can certainly attest to that, as she adopted her young son Grayson in May 2017. However, the single mom then made an incredible discovery after meeting a baby girl the following month.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Page moved to Colorado some ten years ago and currently resides in Denver. In November 2014 she got a job at GE Johnson, a construction company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Taking on the role of Integrated Services Manager, her position involves overseeing a range of different building projects.

However, 2014 proved to be a difficult year for Page, as she got divorced during that period. Following the split, the Denver resident did plenty of soul searching, trying to get her life back on track. To do that, though, she realized that she needed to make some significant alterations.

