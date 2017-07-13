Three Months After This Mom Adopted A Little Girl, She Saw An Old Photo And Swore It Wasn’t Her Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

When one couple adopted a little girl, they could not have been happier. To see her flourish in their home was one of the biggest rewards imaginable. But when they discovered an old photograph of the little girl, they had to question whether it was their daughter at all.

Laura and Mark Tatum were high school sweethearts. Over the years, their relationship flourished until they finally became man and wife. And, eventually, they decided they were ready to start a family.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rather than going down the conventional route of conceiving, the Tatums decided to do things a little differently. They started by adopting a little boy called Jay from the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT