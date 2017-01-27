ADVERTISEMENT

When a neighor asked Tisha Beauchmin if her kids could sleep over one night, she couldn’t have known that the arrangement would become permanent. But sadly, her neighbor Audrey was diagnosed with stage four cancer. And when she asked Tisha to adopt her kids, an old secret meant she couldn’t say no. Tisha, however, would be rewarded for her generosity in the most tear-jerking way.

Tisha, a bingo cashier from Las Vegas, Nevada, has a lot of love to give. In summer 2016, a neighbor she barely knew asked if her kids could stay over while she went into hospital for some tests. And while there would be a lot of kids to look after under one roof, Tisha said yes.

With Tisha’s own five kids and now with her neighbor’s three kids in the house, things were tight. But it would only be for a few days and she knew how important it was. Not least because less than a year before, her neighbor Audrey had lost her mom to cancer, and now she was experiencing similar symptoms.

