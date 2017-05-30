After This Mom And Her Baby Girl Died In A Crash, The Family Spotted One Crucial Detail In A Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman and her nine-month-old daughter lost their lives in a tragic car accident, it left their family devastated. Some of them even questioned their faith in God. But then, they spotted something in a photograph that would give them the strength to go on.

In 2017 Hannah Simmons was 23 and loving her life as a young mom. Her daughter, A’lannah, was just nine months old, and Simmons enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her. Moreover, one of their favorite things to do was sing nursery rhymes together.

A’lannah was coming along a treat and was already zipping all over in her walker. Her mom was also making strides in life and had recently set up home with Javont’e Hopkins, her fiancé. Furthermore, the couple were expecting another baby together.

