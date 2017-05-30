When This Mom Breastfed Her Baby At A Restaurant, The Waitress Gave Her A Note That Left Her Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

While out to breakfast one day, Isabelle Ames did something that some might consider shocking. She started breastfeeding her baby in full view of the restaurant's other patrons. And juggling a 10-month-old and her breakfast, it turned into a struggle. Sensing a potentially uncomfortable situation, the waitress handed Isabelle a note. And when Isabelle read it she started to cry.

Isabelle describes herself on Instagram as simply “Wife to Alexander” and “Momma to Charlotte.” The new mom admitted that she had struggled to breastfeed her daughter since the day that she was born. For weeks after she gave birth, she was unable to get her daughter to latch.

For many new moms, it’s a personal choice as to whether they breastfeed or not. Some want to, in order to form a strong bond with their babies. Others choose not to. However, for those who want to, but whose babies refuse – like Isabelle – it can be heartbreaking.

