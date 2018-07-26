After This Mom Felt Burning During Her Ultrasound, She Described The Doctor’s Error Through Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Rachel McQueen and her husband, Chris, thought they knew what to expect from an ultrasound appointment. But a trip to the doctor on January 3, 2017, left both of them in tears. This was because the mom-to-be experienced some unexpected pain during her check-up.

The McQueens got married on March 26, 2011. Nearly six years later, the pair had already welcomed three children together – by the start of 2017, their little ones were one, three and four years old.

The Annville, Kentucky, residents often shared glimpses into their life with three kids on Motherhood Madness, their YouTube channel. And, by the end of January 2017, the McQueens would have a new cast member to add to their videos. Because baby number four was very much on the way…

