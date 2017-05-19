This Mom Was In Court For $300 Parking Fines. But Then Her Daughter Told The Judge She Was Starving

ADVERTISEMENT

When one mom arrived in court to face hundreds of dollars of parking charges, she no doubt expected the worst. But when her daughter took to the stand, everything changed. The little girl told the judge that she was starving – and it melted his heart completely.

Thousands of people know Frank Caprio as the no-nonsense judge on TV’s Caught in Providence. However, his history goes way back. He studied law at night school while working as a teacher and was appointed to the bar in 1965.

He first became the chief judge at Providence Municipal Court in 1985. Since then, he has proven popular with those at Providence City Council who have re-elected him six times. He also founded the law firm Caprio & Caprio and remains a senior partner there.

