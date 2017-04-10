Mom And Dad Built This Cabin As A Place For Their 11-Year-Old Autistic Twins

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2006 Annie and Mark Montague were a normal married couple living in Kent, England. That year they welcomed twin sons into the world. The boys are now 11 years old, but family life has not always been straightforward for them.

Ever since Samuel and Jacob were very young, Annie and Mark were convinced that they weren’t quite right somehow. In fact, the new parents struggled to form a bond with them, as the twins seemed unable to communicate.

“They didn’t react to anything. There would be a loud bang, even, and there would just be no reaction,” mom Annie told The Mirror. The Montagues kept trying but it seemed they were getting nowhere with their boys. “We just got nothing from them. It felt like they didn’t love us,” their mom added.

