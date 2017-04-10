Mom And Dad Built This Cabin As A Place For Their 11-Year-Old Autistic Twins

By Francesca Lynagh
April 10, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Huffington Post Canada

In 2006 Annie and Mark Montague were a normal married couple living in Kent, England. That year they welcomed twin sons into the world. The boys are now 11 years old, but family life has not always been straightforward for them.

Image: Huffington Post Canada

Ever since Samuel and Jacob were very young, Annie and Mark were convinced that they weren’t quite right somehow. In fact, the new parents struggled to form a bond with them, as the twins seemed unable to communicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Huffington Post Canada

“They didn’t react to anything. There would be a loud bang, even, and there would just be no reaction,” mom Annie told The Mirror. The Montagues kept trying but it seemed they were getting nowhere with their boys. “We just got nothing from them. It felt like they didn’t love us,” their mom added.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT