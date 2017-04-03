This Mom Died 5 Days After Delivering Her Son, So A TV Star Did Something Special For The Family

ADVERTISEMENT

When a young mom lost her life shortly after delivering her third son, her family were of course distraught. However, the overwhelming support they received managed to keep them afloat. Consolations came from friends and strangers alike. And then a TV star made the kindest of gestures.

Sara Porter lived with her husband Dominic Gillette in the neighborhood of Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn, New York. And at the beginning of 2017, they were the picture of happiness. They were parents to four-year-old Mateo, two-year-old Luca and had a third child on the way.

In March 2017, Porter and Gillette welcomed a third boy, who they named Jonas. However, what should have been one of the happiest times of their lives was shattered. That’s because during delivery, Porter developed a rare bacterial infection.

