When This Mom Was Facing Eviction, Her 9-Year-Old Girl Wrote A Stunning Note About Her Parenting

By Annie Price
March 24, 2017
Images: YouTube/FOX5 Las Vegas

Childhood should be a time when we can all live without worries. However, this sadly isn’t the case for some kids. One youngster in Las Vegas, Nevada, was so concerned by her family’s financial situation that she was forced to take matters into her own hands.

Image: YouTube/FOX5 Las Vegas

In 2011 Ariel Koltes and her mom Natalie moved to a new home in Las Vegas. But, just three years later, the family were facing a crisis. Natalie wasn’t well enough to work and, as a result, she was struggling to make ends meet.

Image: YouTube/FOX5 Las Vegas

Inevitably, the Kolteses soon fell behind with their rent payments. And the situation didn’t go unnoticed by nine-year-old Ariel. Every so often, she would watch her mom box up all their belongings, only to then unload them.

