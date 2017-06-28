When Mom Filmed Her Son At Disneyland, Minnie Did Something With Her Hands That Left People Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always nice to see young children excited to meet their idols at one of the Disney parks. Though characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse can’t speak to the children, they can still gesture – and kids love it. But every so often, a particularly special kid visits Disneyland. And that’s when the Disney characters really pull out all the stops. They not only leave their guest with an experience they’ll remember for the rest of their lives, they surprise onlookers, too.

Ever since it first opened in 1955, Disneyland in California has advertised itself as the happiest place on Earth. And it’s a pretty good contender for the title. Its variety of rides and experiences – rollercoasters, restaurants, live shows – make it a hit with children of all ages. But that being said, it can still sometimes be a little overwhelming for people – especially kids with disabilities.

That was the case with three-year-old Phoenix Fox, a little boy born with a craniofacial disorder. This kind of disorder, which affects around 5 percent of Americans, is the result of the bones in the head and face becoming fused together while the baby is still in the womb. Hearing loss is a common result of this – and indeed, this is one of the challenges young Phoenix faces. The three-year-old can only communicate via sign language.

