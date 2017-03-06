After This Mom Gave Birth To Her Baby Girl, Scans Revealed There Was A Surprise On The Way

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015 Eliza Curby had just started dating her partner, Ben. After only three months of the relationship, the Sydney, Australia-based couple discovered that they were going to be parents. Curby told Australian news website news.com.au in February 2017 that she and Ben were both “over the moon” at the news.

In January 2016, the couple welcomed a baby girl to world and named her Charlie. In the few weeks that followed the birth, Curby and her partner didn’t use any contraception. To some, this decision might seem risky, but Curby had put her faith in an old wives’ tale.

She held the belief that if a woman was breastfeeding her baby, then there was no possibility that she could get pregnant. However, about six weeks after giving birth, Curby woke up feeling very strange indeed…

