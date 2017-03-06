After This Mom Gave Birth To Her Baby Girl, Scans Revealed There Was A Surprise On The Way

In 2015 Eliza Curby had just started dating her partner, Ben. After only three months of the relationship, the Sydney, Australia-based couple discovered that they were going to be parents. Curby told Australian news website news.com.au in February 2017 that she and Ben were both “over the moon” at the news.
In January 2016, the couple welcomed a baby girl to world and named her Charlie. In the few weeks that followed the birth, Curby and her partner didn’t use any contraception. To some, this decision might seem risky, but Curby had put her faith in an old wives’ tale.
She held the belief that if a woman was breastfeeding her baby, then there was no possibility that she could get pregnant. However, about six weeks after giving birth, Curby woke up feeling very strange indeed…
After This Baby Suffered Serious Brain Bleeds, A Wondrous Thing Happened When He Lay With His Twin
He Walked 10 Miles Daily To Support His Sick Mom. Then One Day Coworkers Left Him In Tears
This Rhino Had Been Pregnant For 492 Days. Then A Camera Captured A Moment That Left People Stunned
In 1973 An Architect Discovered A Run-Down Factory – Now He’s Turned It Into Something Breathtaking
When Workers Dug Up This 600-Year-Old Plague Pit, Two Victims Were Discovered Mysteriously Entwined
This Nigerian “Witch Child” Was Left To Starve To Death, But How He’s Recovered Since Is Astonishing
20 Times Siblings Were The Definition Of Evil
22 Years After They Got Married, This Couple With Down Syndrome Prove Their Love Knows No Limits
This Fox Had Been Shot And Could Barely Walk. Then A Kindhearted Passerby Changed Everything
The 20 Strangest Secret Service Codenames Ever
20 Little-Known Facts About Meghan Markle That’ll Give You The Lowdown On Prince Harry’s Girlfriend
Here’s What The Kids Of These Sporting Legends Look Like Now They’re All Grown Up