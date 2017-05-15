After Mom Gave Birth To These Twins, What Nurses Said To Dad Left Everyone In Shock

ADVERTISEMENT

Daunte and Jessica Norman are a mixed-race couple from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They already had a daughter called Sydeny when they got the exciting news that they were expecting again.

This time, though, the pair were going to have twin boys! Over the next few months, the couple often imagined what their future sons were going to look like and which parent each one would resemble.

One thing was for sure, though. They didn’t expect the boys to come out looking exactly the same. That’s because Jessica was carrying fraternal, not identical twins. With fraternal twins, different sperm cells fertilize each twin.

