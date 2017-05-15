After Mom Gave Birth To These Twins, What Nurses Said To Dad Left Everyone In Shock

By Francesca Lynagh
May 15, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: FOX6Now

Daunte and Jessica Norman are a mixed-race couple from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They already had a daughter called Sydeny when they got the exciting news that they were expecting again.

Image: FOX6Now

This time, though, the pair were going to have twin boys! Over the next few months, the couple often imagined what their future sons were going to look like and which parent each one would resemble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: FOX6Now

One thing was for sure, though. They didn’t expect the boys to come out looking exactly the same. That’s because Jessica was carrying fraternal, not identical twins. With fraternal twins, different sperm cells fertilize each twin.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT