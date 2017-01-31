After her husband was murdered in 2007, Rina Dixon found it tough to make ends meet for her and her three growing kids. And although she was working two jobs, she struggled to pay her rent, forcing the family out of their home and into a cramped garage at grandma’s house. But for the next three years, mom would be working a third job which would pay off in a big way.
Dixon, a mother of three from Sacramento, California, works hard to provide food and shelter for her family. When her husband was killed, her two boys were aged just one and two years old. So with one other daughter, Dixon was left on her own when it came to raising the three kids.
Unsurprisingly, it was a struggle for the single mom. Indeed, Dixon was working a few part-time jobs just to make ends meet. Inevitably, though, the cost of raising three children quickly added up and soon enough she could not afford the rent. As a result, the family were forced to leave their home.
When Chinese Cops Stopped A Freight Truck, They Found The Most Gut-Wrenching Cargo Inside
This Poor Dog Was Destined For The Dinner Plate – But She Ended Up Somewhere Far Cozier
After This Guy Was Woken By His Son, He Looked Out Of The Window And Couldn’t Believe His Eyes
20 First World Problems From The ’80s That Would Baffle Kids Today
20 Awesome Destinations That Every Young Person On A Super-Tight Budget Must Visit
After This Runner Suffered Horrific Third-Degree Burns, Her Partner Said The Most Moving Thing
Pawn Stars’ Chumlee Is Hilarious On Screen – But What He’s Been Up To Behind The Scenes Really Isn’t
This Huge Atomic Bomb-Proof Vault Is Opened Every Night – For Three Incredibly Important Documents
This Man Went To Help A Lonely Dog At A Gas Station. Then He Looked Closer At Its Tag.
There Are 20 Different Types Of Men In The World. Here’s How To Tell Which One’s Yours
When This Waitress Served 3 Pro-Trump Customers, The Note They Left Behind Took Her Breath Away
This Guy Never Had The Guts To Open His Cabin’s Trapdoor, But Then A Handyman Just Couldn’t Resist