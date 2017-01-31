ADVERTISEMENT

After her husband was murdered in 2007, Rina Dixon found it tough to make ends meet for her and her three growing kids. And although she was working two jobs, she struggled to pay her rent, forcing the family out of their home and into a cramped garage at grandma’s house. But for the next three years, mom would be working a third job which would pay off in a big way.

Dixon, a mother of three from Sacramento, California, works hard to provide food and shelter for her family. When her husband was killed, her two boys were aged just one and two years old. So with one other daughter, Dixon was left on her own when it came to raising the three kids.

Unsurprisingly, it was a struggle for the single mom. Indeed, Dixon was working a few part-time jobs just to make ends meet. Inevitably, though, the cost of raising three children quickly added up and soon enough she could not afford the rent. As a result, the family were forced to leave their home.

