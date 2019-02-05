This Mom Revealed How She Met Her Boyfriend – 12 Years After Giving Birth To His Child

ADVERTISEMENT

People find love in the most unexpected places; it’s the stuff of romcoms after all. Would Julia Roberts have met Richard Gere in Pretty Woman had she not been standing on that street corner? Probably not. But for Jessica Share and Aaron Long, their relationship began years after they had a child together.

The story starts with Jessica, who was in a happy marriage with an unnamed woman. The pair decided that they wanted to start a family and so looked into a sperm donor to make their dream come true. And in 2005 they started looking at potential individuals who could father their child.

After much searching, the couple decided on an anonymous donor who had qualities that they liked the look of. He had a healthy-looking medical history, an average weight and made a living as a musician and taxi driver. A fan of sports, he also had brown hair and had studied literature.

