When bouncy Illinois youngster Cazzmir “Cash” Landers perished in an accident in a pool, the heartbreak for his family was unimaginable. However, some good would come of the tragedy that befell the train-loving two-year-old, whose dream was to see the world atop his tricycle. His love of sharing would be honored in a truly special way.
A Mom Who Lost Her Toddler To Drowning Couldn’t Cope When She Met The Little Girl He Saved
Cash, who also went by “Bubby,” enjoyed others’ company to say the least. He loved to make new friends. In August 2019 his mom, Brooke Eaton, told newspaper the Woodford Times how friendly Cash had been. She said, “He never met a stranger. He was always doing something.”