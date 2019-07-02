A Mom Paid A Man To Pose As Her Daughter’s Dad – And A Decade Later The Girl Still Doesn’t Know

By James Cannon
July 2, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Marjawar
Image: Marjawar

During a person’s younger years, their parents play a vital role in helping them grow as an individual. Moms and dads across the world have an incredible responsibility, as they must guide their child through those early stages of life. With that in mind, a Japanese woman named Asako faced a big challenge.

Image: Getty Images/Nadezhda1906
Image: Getty Images/Nadezhda1906

A resident of Japan, Asako is the mother of a girl named Megumi, whom she raised by herself. In fact, following Megumi’s birth, her dad left home and didn’t come back. And in the years that followed, the youngster started to ask questions about her father, although she didn’t seem to be too affected by his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: WallpaperCave
Image: via WallpaperCave

However, as time passed Asako picked up on something quite troubling. Megumi’s demeanor had begun to change when she’d turned ten years old. The young girl had become increasingly unsociable, in fact, to the point that she was blocking out her mother out at home. As a result, Asako formulated a somewhat bizarre plan to remedy the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT