This Pregnant Mom Was Preparing For Her Daughter’s Wedding When She Suddenly Felt Her Waters Break

As she ironed one of her children’s wedding outfits, one pregnant mom just couldn’t wait to see her daughter walk down the aisle. She had already given birth to ten children and was excited that her oldest ones were making their own way in life. But, just as she was dreaming of the big day, her waters broke.

Natalie Lee comes from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She grew up in a large family, with nine other siblings. And in 2015, her brood was about to get even bigger. Believe it or not, Natalie’s mother Amy Hamilton was pregnant with her 11th child.

However, just as Amy was preparing to welcome her newest baby, she was about to give another one away. Natalie was planning her dream wedding with her beau Michael. And she couldn’t wait for her family to watch her tie the knot.

