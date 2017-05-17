Audrey Loving of Newport News, Virginia, was 18 when she met the man who would become the father of her child. She and Corey Henry dated for a while before eventually getting engaged. Things seemed to be going well for them.
Indeed, in 2012, the couple welcomed a baby daughter into the world, naming her Riley Grace. However, Loving and Henry encountered some problems as a couple and soon realized that the relationship wasn’t destined to last.
Having struggled with the logistics of their long-distance relationship as well as some other disagreements, the couple made the difficult decision to go their separate ways. The fact that Henry and Loving live in different states meant that Loving took full custody of little Riley.
-
This Lake Was Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean – And No One Who Swims Inside Will Make It Out Alive
-
20 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared In A Cornfield, A Search Volunteer Spotted Some Limbs
-
3 Years After This Family Mysteriously Vanished, They Were Found Brutally Murdered In The Desert
-
20 Horrendous Characters Who Almost Ruined Your Favorite TV Shows
-
This Is What Blac Chyna Was Like Before She Hit The Big Time
-
20 Times Rihanna Proved She’s A Total Style Icon
-
When Rescuers Found This Tiny Dog, They Realized She'd Probably Spent Her Life In Total Darkness
-
20 Photos Of Animals That Look Set To Drop The Biggest-Selling Records Of The Year
-
When Mom Saw How Her Ex’s Girlfriend Treats Their Kid, She Wrote A Note To Say Exactly How She Feels
-
20 Stunning Cruise Ship Secrets That Crew Members Don’t Want You To Know About
-
After Police Saw A Video Of What This Grandmother Had Done, She Got Three Consecutive Life Sentences
-
This Couple Found An Abandoned Brick House In The Backyard – But It Was Only Big Enough For Children