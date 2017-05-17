When Mom Saw How Her Ex’s Girlfriend Treats Their Kid, She Wrote A Note To Say Exactly How She Feels

ADVERTISEMENT

Audrey Loving of Newport News, Virginia, was 18 when she met the man who would become the father of her child. She and Corey Henry dated for a while before eventually getting engaged. Things seemed to be going well for them.

Indeed, in 2012, the couple welcomed a baby daughter into the world, naming her Riley Grace. However, Loving and Henry encountered some problems as a couple and soon realized that the relationship wasn’t destined to last.

Having struggled with the logistics of their long-distance relationship as well as some other disagreements, the couple made the difficult decision to go their separate ways. The fact that Henry and Loving live in different states meant that Loving took full custody of little Riley.

