Mom Says She’s Had A Stressful Day With The Kids – But Her Daughter Tells A Whole Other Story

For one stay-at-home mom, it had been the day from hell. She just couldn’t seem to keep her kids happy without them creating chaos. And so when her husband asked about her day, all she remembered were the bad things. But her daughter saw things a little differently.

Being a mom is hard. Really hard. And for this mom, an average day meant being woken up at the crack of dawn to a cacophony of screaming children. Her young daughter shouting out, “Mom, there’s a monster in my room” was just one of the unusual wake-up calls she had grown used to.

After attending to her daughter’s needs, she took her downstairs to play quietly with her little sister. But, instead of allowing the mom some “me-time” the scene soon deceased into chaos as a fight broke out over a building block. And as a result, she had to drop what she was doing and intervene.

