This Mom Pulled Out A Camera During Labor – And Doctors Were Stunned By What She Caught On Film

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo shoots are all the rage these days. Whether it’s weddings, engagements, or pregnancy announcements, you can count on there being a professional photographer close by, capturing the moment. They have even started popping up in the delivery room. When this woman went into labor, however, she pulled out her own camera. And doctors couldn’t believe what she caught on film.

Lauren Chenault is a photographer based in New York, where she works for Fire Island News. She married her husband, Byron, in June 2014. As well as having a passion for photography, Chenault is a stay-at-home mom to little daughter Kailah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chenault wished she had made more of the precious moment Kailah came into the world. But she didn’t appreciate just how much preparation was needed. Now, with a second child on the way, she had the opportunity to put that right. And, with everything she had learned from the birth of her daughter, she knew exactly what to do this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT