The Moment These Twins Snuggled Their Newborn Twin Sisters Is The Most Magical Image Of Sibling Love

By Annie Price
February 17, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: Facebook/West on Jade Photography

Like many mothers, Juliet Cannici loves taking pictures of her four children. And while having two sets of twins might sound like a handful, Juliet’s family live in perfect harmony. In fact, the love she captured between her siblings in one recent photo shoot was simply magical.

Image: Facebook/Nikki And Juliet Cannici

Juliet and her wife Nikki wed over a decade ago. Juliet is a photographer who snaps weddings and other special events. Nikki, meanwhile, works at Nonotuck Resource Associates where she supports adults with disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Nikki And Juliet Cannici

However, the job both women longed to do was that of a mother. And so in 2013 the Massachusetts couple began trying for a family. First, they tried in vitro fertilization, known as IVF. The couple’s first few attempts at IVF, however, didn’t work out.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT