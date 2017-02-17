The Moment These Twins Snuggled Their Newborn Twin Sisters Is The Most Magical Image Of Sibling Love

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many mothers, Juliet Cannici loves taking pictures of her four children. And while having two sets of twins might sound like a handful, Juliet's family live in perfect harmony. In fact, the love she captured between her siblings in one recent photo shoot was simply magical.

Juliet and her wife Nikki wed over a decade ago. Juliet is a photographer who snaps weddings and other special events. Nikki, meanwhile, works at Nonotuck Resource Associates where she supports adults with disabilities.

However, the job both women longed to do was that of a mother. And so in 2013 the Massachusetts couple began trying for a family. First, they tried in vitro fertilization, known as IVF. The couple’s first few attempts at IVF, however, didn’t work out.

