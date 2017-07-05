Moments After This Mom Heard Her Baby’s Heartbeat, Doctors Told Her She Had To Have An Abortion

ADVERTISEMENT

When Brandi Rogers learned she was pregnant for the third time, she knew things would be hectic. Brandi and her husband Michael were already parents to a toddler and a seven-month-old baby. But the couple quickly got used to the idea, and their excitement grew for the new addition. However, when a problem was spotted on a routine ultrasound, Brandi and Michael had a heartbreaking decision to make. Doctor’s had advised her to have an abortion.

It was an unexpected pregnancy for Brandi, a mom of two from Effingham, South Carolina. No doubt her three-year-old son, Lawson, was keeping her busy enough. And so when she found out she was expecting again just seven months after her daughter, Haigan, arrived, Brandi knew she was facing a tough challenge.

But it didn’t take long for Brandi and Michael to get over the shock, and the young couple grew excited for their third child. Unfortunately, however, their excitement didn’t last long. Because during a routine scan when Brandi was 11 weeks pregnant, doctors saw something gravely wrong with their unborn child.

