This Mom’s Crowdfunding Campaign For Her Kids Had People Up In Arms – But Now She’s Posted A Defense

When one mom started a crowdfunding campaign she hoped that kind strangers would help to make her daughters’ dreams come true. Instead, people said she was a “scrounger.” But now she’s managed to silence her critics with a heartfelt post in her defense.
Nikki Smith lives in the village of Frampton Cotterell in England with her two young daughters. The mom works two night shifts per week at a local hospital. However, she admits that saving up money is tough.
In February, 2017 Smith’s daughters were 10 and 12 years old. And, like many youngsters, they loved all things Disney. As a result, they dreamed of taking a once in a lifetime trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
