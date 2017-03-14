This Mom’s Ex Doesn’t Pay Her A Cent In Child Support, So She Told The World About His Parenting

By Annie Price
March 14, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: Facebook/Jessica Singleton / Facebook/Jon Megason

Trying to co-parent as a separated couple isn’t always easy. And of course, that job becomes even tougher when one person refuses to pull their weight. So when one mom laid her former partner’s parenting skills out bare on Facebook, her searingly honest post struck a cord with many people.

Image: Facebook/Jessica Singleton

Jessica Singleton and Jon Megason both live in Florida. They were once a couple, but their relationship broke down. However, they do share a young son named Pierson. He was born in September 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Jessica Singleton

As many families will know, going through a breakup is difficult. And often, it is the children who find the experience the hardest. As a result, Singleton and Megason did their best to protect Pierson at first.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT