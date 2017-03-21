Mom’s Instinct Told Her Something Was Very Wrong With Her Baby. Then Nurses’ Faces Said It All

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been two long weeks and little Scarlett’s cold showed no signs of budging. So, her mother decided to ignore her doctors’ advice and go straight to ER. And, when she arrived, the nurses’ reactions proved she had been completely right to worry.

Kande Hein and her family live in Harker Heights, Texas. Hein’s husband, Owen, is in the military and is based out of Fort Hood. And together the couple have three children, Cooper, Spencer and Scarlett.

Their youngest child, Scarlett, was born at the end of 2015 via a cesarean section. At the time, Hein’s husband was stationed in the Middle East. So, needless to say, the mom had her hands full at the time.

