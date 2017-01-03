ADVERTISEMENT



Like many families, the Matneys worked hard to provide for their daughter. They even employed a nanny to look after their baby when they were at work. However, after secretly installing a camera, the parents realized they could not trust their caregiver.



In 2011, Whitney Matney and her husband Chris welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raylee. The young family lived in Springdale, Arkansas, where Whitney attended law school. Being such a busy family, the Matneys knew they would need help raising their young child.

So, shortly before Raylee's first birthday, in October 2012, the couple began searching for a nanny. Initially, Matney posted about the opportunity on her Facebook page. That's when her former classmate Melissa Medema got in touch to say she'd be interested in looking after the child.

